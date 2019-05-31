GREENSBORO — The city believes there are tons of good reasons for residents to stop recycling glass.
And the ban on bottles could shatter a few assumptions about how the process works, city officials say.
So they're rolling out a campaign to tell residents what to do with their bottles and why it has to be done.
But some residents are shocked that the city will no longer accept what they've considered one of the centerpieces of the recycling movement.
Based purely on the calls that have come in to the News & Record, many people are more concerned about the change in recycling than the proposed 3-cent property tax increase.
For them, the city said it will soon announce two drop-off points where the most motivated people can take their glass for recycling. But city officials admit it won't be as convenient as curbside recycling.
On July 1, city officials say, you should stop putting glass into recycle bins and put it in the trash. You can do it sooner if you wish, they said, to get the changes going now.
They note that a separate program is still recycling all of the bottles from restaurants and bars that have ABC liquor licenses.
It all comes down to cost and contamination.
Greensboro recycles paper, plastic, metal and glass from a "single stream." All of the materials are collected in a single bin, trucked to a recycling center on Patton Avenue and separated into groups of materials by workers and machines.
Taking glass out of that stream would reduce two problems: The growing cost of recycling and the ongoing problem of contamination, city officials say.
Here's what's happening:
• Republic Services, which recycles Greensboro's 25,000 tons per year of paper, plastic, metal and glass, will begin in July charging the city $30 a ton for hauling and processing its recyclable materials. That fee will rise slowly in the next three years until it is $90 a ton by 2022.
• The Greensboro City Council is considering a budget that includes a new $2.50 "monthly household availability fee" that will cover increasing costs for solid waste disposal and recycling. The fee will raise about $2.7 million a year, more than enough to cover the rising costs of recycling under the contract.
• To cut the cost of recycling as fees to Republic rise, Greensboro will ban a number of materials from its recycling program beginning July 1, the most important, glass. Other banned materials include pots and pans, hard plastic items like chairs and buckets, cartons and shredded paper.
Tori Carle, Greensboro's waste reduction supervisor, said that glass accounts for 25 percent of the weight of recyclable materials. Related contamination that is collected with glass accounts for another 25 percent. The city's goal is to cut glass out of the stream and dramatically reduce the cost of recycling.
It also contributes to contamination of other recyclables, she said, because food is left in glass containers and glass also gets stuck on paper and mixes with metal and plastic. For example, glass shards also often get mixed in with paper. When paper recyclers make pulp out of the contaminated paper, glass collects in the bottom of pulp tanks and is eventually sent to landfills, Carle said.
"It is considered contamination — it’s so low value and it’s very labor intensive to separate," she said.
Separating glass from other materials at the beginning of the process would solve contamination problems and likely bring in less glass mixed with food contamination. But that would require a completely new process for Greensboro's solid waste removal, a process that already sends four city trucks a month to each household, Carle said.
Every two weeks, the city sends a recycling truck and a bulk waste truck to each home and garbage and yard waste trucks weekly.
Creating a way for existing trucks to carry glass separately or adding a separate glass truck to the process would cost millions, Carle said.
"My reaction is deep concern," said Gerald Leimenstoll, a local architect who has been active in community development issues here since the early 1980s.
An avowed environmentalist who believes what we do at the local level affects the entire globe, Leimenstoll believes the city is making a shortsighted decision based more on money concerns than attention to what tons of glass will do to landfills.
Carle said glass is the least toxic thing you can put in a landfill, but Leimenstoll said he is worried about the pure volume of that glass filling up the land we use to dispose of trash.
"I'm really concerned that City Council just seems to take the shortest route possible and never think about what it means beyond a very limited scope," he said. "This glass is going to be in the ground for a long time. And why? There are ways to deal with this."
"I don’t believe there’s a magic bullet or silver bullet or one single way to deal with this but this is a community and the community should get involved with the City Council and find a solution in a global way," Leimenstoll said.