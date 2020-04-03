Grandover Resort is sending its love to the community in the form of a heart made when lights are left on in certain rooms.
"It's all about community support, partnership, and offering hope to the folks that drive by," said Christina York, director of sales and marketing for the resort. She said the resort and golf course are closed now but the hope is to open both again by the end of the month.
