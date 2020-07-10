Confederate veterans in Graham’s Court Square

The statue of a Confederate soldier in Graham’s Court Square was dedicated in 1914 and cost about $2,200.

 Contributed photo

GRAHAM — City officials declared another state of emergency covering downtown before a planned demonstration on Saturday morning.

The declaration was announced about 3:40 p.m. Friday, less than an hour after the City Council hired a Raleigh lawyer to represent the city in a federal lawsuit.

The suit from the Alamance branch of the NAACP aims to stop an ordinance that prohibits protests in the city.

The suit also objects to the frequent declarations of emergency the city has made since a local Confederate monument became a lightning rod for protests.

