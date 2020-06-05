Clock

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

 Pixabay

GRAHAM — The city of Graham said it is enforcing a curfew, effective today.

The curfew will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will continue through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release. 

In addition to Graham and Greensboro, other cities across the state that have enacted curfews include Raleigh, Fayetteville and Asheville. Charlotte has not enacted a curfew.

