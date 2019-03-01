GREENSBORO — Take a seat in Room 3C inside the Guilford County Courthouse and you might see SpongeBob SquarePants giving you the finger — with both hands — carved into the back of the bench in front of you.
A few rows over, there’s an inappropriate joke carved into another bench.
Other benches have messages that are anti-police and pro-gang.
Some authors write their name and the date they were in the courthouse.
Outside of the courtroom, you can find graffiti on bathroom stalls and bulletin boards.
You don’t have to look hard: Graffiti is all over the courthouse. But especially on courtroom benches.
“There’s so much graffiti that it’s been written over,” Capt. Don Massenburg said recently while pointing out different writings in a second-floor courtroom. “It’s been going on for a long time.”
According to Massenburg, benches in 13 of the 15 courtrooms have been defaced.
Car keys seem to be the instrument of choice, but markers and even nail polish are used, too.
Boredom is likely the motivation, Massenburg said, as people wait for their cases to be called or juries to deliberate the fate of a family member or friend.
Second-floor courtrooms used mostly for civil, juvenile and divorce cases have the most graffiti. That’s probably because those courtrooms have between 10 to 20 rows of benches — and only one bailiff keeping watch.
Still, Massenburg said there have been few complaints.
“Occasionally a parent might — in juvenile court — say there is some really vulgar stuff on here,” said Massenburg, who oversees the courthouse’s bailiffs.
Judge Joe Craig said if he ever saw someone writing on the benches he would probably charge them with damage to government property or hold them in contempt.
“That’s been off my radar,” Craig said. “I’m so focused on what’s going on in front of me.”
Massenburg said the county has started looking into ways to prevent the graffiti. The facilities department has considered adhering plastic or carpet to the back of benches, but it would be costly and there’s no guarantee it would be a deterrent.
Craig said there has been discussion about replacing all of the benches, but that’s costly as well.
So, for now, the benches stay.
And the public can read that “Toy-Toy was here,” “Donald Trump is the Best President” and “Danny + Heather.”