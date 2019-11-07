GREENSBORO — Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday dedicated a portion of the Interstate 840 Urban Loop in honor of J. Douglas Galyon, a former Department of Transportation board member and influential Greensboro leader.
The section is between Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard and U.S. 220/Battleground Avenue.
The governor also held a ribbon cutting for the section between Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive, scheduled to open in December.
Galyon served 17 years on the N.C. Board of Transportation, including nine as chairman. He also served on the Greensboro City Council and Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Galyon, who died in April at 88, put his most indelible stamp on the Greensboro area and North Carolina as a member of the state Board of Transportation from 1992 through 2008.
He chaired the board for more than half of his tenure, helping to make key policy and planning decisions that paved the way for North Carolina to push its reputation beyond the "Good Roads State" to success in other realms of transportation.
In 2004, the city of Greensboro took note of Galyon's accomplishments by naming after him its one-time, dilapidated rail station that has been redesigned, restored and reborn as a multi-modal terminal for trains, bus services of all types and other ground transport.
He not only helped shepherd the J. Douglas Galyon Depot to fruition but also worked to breathe life into the regional transit program that would become the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation and to make steady progress putting the Greensboro Urban Loop on a path to completion that's now envisioned in about two years.
Galyon also was instrumental in early deliberations by state Department of Transportation planners leading to Piedmont Triad International Airport's taxiway bridge over Interstate 73 that will open up hundreds of acres for aviation-related development.
