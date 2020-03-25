COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, has led to numerous closings, cancellations, postponements and schedule changes.
Here are major public-service and hospital-related updates that affect the Greensboro area. This roundup was last updated at 2:45 p.m. March 25 to add notice of the forthcoming stay-at-home order to cover all of Guilford County.
State-at-home order
Greensboro, Guilford County and High Point will issue a joint stay-at-home order at 4 p.m. March 25. Watch it live on the city of Greensboro's website.
Other N.C. cities and counties have issued similar orders in recent days, including Mecklenburg County and the city of Durham. Media reports say shelter-in-place orders are forthcoming from Winston-Salem, Wake County and Orange County.
N.C. coronavirus cases
North Carolina has 504 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one related death as of 2 p.m. March 25. Click here for the latest North Carolina count, which is updated each morning by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The governor's office on March 25 announced the first two coronavirus-related deaths in North Carolina. A Cabarrus County resident died March 24 from complications of the virus. The governor's office said the person was "in their late (70s) and had several underlying medical conditions."
The second person is a Virginia resident in their 60s who died while traveling through North Carolina.
There are 22 reported coronavirus cases in Guilford County and 15 in Forsyth County as of March 24, according to state health officials.
The News & Observer of Raleigh, which is collecting data from county health departments and other sources in addition to the N.C. DHHS count, said the number of N.C. cases is higher and stands at 538 as of noon March 25.
For details about N.C.'s response to COVID-19, visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
To reach the N.C. coronavirus hotline, call 866-462-3821.
To get non-medical assistance related to coronavirus, contact NC 2-1-1, operated by the United Way of North Carolina, by dialing 211. NC 2-1-1 is an information and referral service that gives free and confidential information on health and human services resources within their community. More: nc211.org.
To get general information and updates about coronavirus, North Carolina residents can text COVIDNC to 898211.
Cone Health
Cone Health on March 20 announced additional and stricter visitation restrictions. In most cases, patients can receive no visitors. The exceptions are women in labor (one visitor who is either a spouse, partner or doula), children under 18 (two parents or guardians) and people at the end of life (up to four people).
Visitors to Cone Health facilities for doctor's appointments, lab work, physical therapy, imaging services and other services are limited to a patient and one other person.
Cone Health opened a drive-through coronavirus testing center March 17 outside its emergency department at Moses Cone Hospital. On March 20, Cone announced that it has closed the drive-through site because it doesn't have enough supplies to protect patients and employees.
Cone Health also has separate care stations for those with respiratory symptoms at Moses Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, MedCenter High Point, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington.
Cone Health said March 18 that it is limiting surgeries, medical procedures, office visits and imaging to reduce the use of medical supplies effective immediately. Doctors and medical teams, using Cone Health guidelines for what's considered medically necessary, will decide which procedures will continue on schedule and which will be delayed.
On March 20, Cone Health announced that it is closing all 12 of its outpatient rehabilitation clinics. Click here for those locations.
More: conehealth.com/coronavirus.
Schools
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said March 23 that public schools in North Carolina will remain closed through at least May 15. (Scroll to the "Restaurants and retail" section of this story below for details about the governor's executive concerning business closings.)
Also March 23, the N.C. State Board of Education said it will seek a federal waiver to cancel end-of-grade and end-of-course state tests for the 2019-20 school year. The U.S. Department of Education said the previous week that it will give permission for states not to have to comply with federal standardized testing requirements for this year.
Also March 23, the N.C. High School Athletic Association said high school sports will remain suspended through at least May 18. The association previously had suspended practice and play in spring sports through April 6.
Guilford County Schools is closed to students. School buildings and administrative offices are open to the public only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Visitors to schools won't be allowed past the main office.
Starting March 23, teacher-created lessons will be available through Canvas, the online learning management system used by the district. The school system wants students to take part in these online lessons to stay on their academic track, but the district said teachers won't be taking attendance or awarding grades. Instructions about gaining access to Canvas are posted here. Families who do not have access to a tablet, laptop or desktop computer should contact their child's school.
The school district on March 24 set up Wi-Fi hotspots in parking lots of eight public schools. These internet access points are Herbin-Metz Education Center, Hunter Elementary, McNair Elementary, Simkins Elementary and Western Middle in Greensboro; Jamestown Middle and Christine Joyner Greene Education Center in Jamestown; and Eastern High School in Gibsonville.
Here's a link to other educational resources compiled by Guilford County Schools.
Guilford County Schools has set up two emergency hotlines for families and students.
An informational hotline will handle questions for families and employees about school closures, health, food, digital learning, special education, learning resources and employee relations. That number is 336-332-7290. This hotline will operate 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through at least March 30. Interpreters will be available to answer questions from speakers of Arabic, French, Kinyarwanda, Rade, Spanish, Swahili, Urdu and Vietnamese.
The GCS crisis hotline for students concerned about anxiety, depression, abuse, hunger or other issues is 336-332-7295. This number is staffed around the clock weekdays and weekends.
The school district began limited food deliveries March 16 to vulnerable students at homeless shelters, motels and other transitional settings. Those deliveries will continue for at least two weeks.
Guilford County Schools has set up close to 90 grab-and-go food sites across the county for any children 18 or younger. Meals — lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning — are available to be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Children may pick up food at any grab-and-go site regardless of assigned school. Here are the locations at the county's public schools:
• In Greensboro: Alderman Elementary, Archer Elementary, Bluford Elementary, Brightwood Elementary, Cone Elementary, Dudley High School, Foust Elementary, Hairston Middle, Hunter Elementary, Irving Park Elementary, Jackson Middle, Jones Elementary, Morehead Elementary, Peck Elementary, Rankin Elementary, Swann Middle, Washington Elementary, Western Middle and Wiley Elementary.
• In High Point: Allen Jay Middle, Fairview Elementary, High Point Central High School, Johnson Street Global, Kirkman Park Elementary, Montlieu Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Parkview Elementary, Shadybrook Elementary, Southwest Middle, Union Hill Elementary and Welborn Middle.
• In Guilford County: Eastern High School in Gibsonville, Jamestown Elementary, Northeast High School, Northwest High School, Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, Southeast High School, Southern High School and Summerfield Elementary.
Click here for the most current list of all meal pickup sites, which include the schools listed above as well as apartments, public housing complexes and other non-school locations.
To visit the Guilford County Schools coronavirus information page, click here.
City of Greensboro
The city of Greensboro has announced numerous changes to its operations:
• Starting March 26, the Melvin Municipal Office Building will be closed to the public. People who are paying a water bill or signing up for new water service can do so from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
• Greensboro police and fire services will remain unchanged. For emergencies, call 911. The police department's headquarters at 100 E. Police Plaza in downtown Greensboro is closed to the public starting March 26 except for people retrieving towed cars and people who want printed reports but don't have internet access. Public fingerprinting and property and evidence pick-up have been suspended. The Maple Street and Swing Road substations are closed to the public.
• The Greensboro Central Library and all city library branches are closed indefinitely. Several online resources remain available for library patrons, including the N.C. Digital Library, NC Kids, NC Live, the video streaming service Kanopy and more. Click here for details.
• All indoor recreation centers, the Greensboro History Museum, Greensboro Cultural Center and the Greensboro Aquatic Center are closed indefinitely. City parks, gardens, lakes and Gillespie Golf Course will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Trails, greenways and neighborhood parks will remain open from dawn to dusk daily.
• All city of Greensboro events, programs and facility rentals hosted by the library, the parks department, the Greensboro History Museum and and Creative Greensboro, including the Drama Center and Music Center, are canceled through April 15. Tuition and fees already paid for programs and events will be refunded or credited toward other events.
• Greensboro Transit Authority buses will run hourly along their normal routes. GTA said the reduced operations will allow buses to be cleaned between runs. HEAT bus service has been canceled. All GTA and SCAT buses are free to ride.
• Garbage, recycling and other related pickups will continue on regular schedules. However, the White Street Landfill and the Solid Waste Transfer Station on Burnt Poplar Road will close at 3 p.m. weekdays. Weekend hours (7 a.m. to 1 p.m.) remain unchanged.
• The next Greensboro City Council meeting, postponed from March 17, will be held March 31 without speakers from the floor. The meeting will be streamed live on the city's website and aired live on GTN.
• Meetings of all city boards and commissions have been suspended through April 17.
• Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is closed until further notice. Visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org for a list of vendors.
For more details about city of Greensboro closings, click here or call 336-373-2489.
Guilford County
Guilford County on March 24 amended its earlier emergency declaration, which is issued March 13. The new regulations take effect at 5 p.m. March 25
The latest order that applies to all of Guilford County, including Greensboro, High Point and other incorporated areas, prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people except in certain specific instances. Many types of businesses — including healthcare providers, grocery stores, restaurants, banks, hardware stores and others considered essential — are exempt from the order. The county's latest declaration also bans the use of public and private playground equipment except for private play structures located on residential property.
Click her to read the county's amended emergency order.
Parks: All Guilford County park event centers, pools and learning centers are closed. All organized recreation events and facility rentals, including shelters and Hagan-Stone Park campground sites, are canceled through April 13. County parks, trails and open spaces remain open.
Animals: The Guilford County Animal Shelter is closed to the public except for certain circumstances. People surrendering stray animals or claiming animals can drop in. Rescue groups pulling animals and people wanting to surrender or adopt animals must make an appointment. Call 336-641-3401 to schedule a visit. Guilford County Animal Services has canceled all rabies clinics, classes, tours and other public events through April 13.
Law enforcement: Visitation to the Guilford County jail is suspended until further notice except for attorney visits, medical and mental health providers and other law enforcement agencies. Fingerprinting for job applications and background checks are suspended. Applicants for pistol purchase and concealed carry permits must start the process online via Permitium.com. Onsite applications are suspended.
Evictions: The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says it's suspending enforcement of eviction orders through April 17.
Veterans services: The Greensboro Veterans Services Office will remain open. The High Point office will close Thursday.
Tax department: The Guilford County Tax Department offices in both High Point and Greensboro are closed for face-to face services. For information, call 336-641-3363, email indtax@guilfordcountync.gov or visit the department's website.
Social services: The Guilford County Department of Social Services offices in Greensboro and High Point are closed to the public. Call 336-641-3000 or click here for numbers to call for specific services.
Register of Deeds: The county's Register of Deeds office is largely closed to the public. Certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates are available only online or by mail. Marriage licenses and notary oaths will be available daily by appointment; call 336-641-7730 in Greensboro and 336-641-6935 in High Point to schedule one. Guilford County magistrates have suspended performing civil marriage ceremonies. The Land Records Research areas in Greensboro and High Point remain open. Click here for more details about Register of Deeds operations.
Department of Public Health: The pharmacy and clinical services remain open but schedules may have changed. Dental services have been suspended. Walk-in traffic for death certificate processing also has been suspended. Click here for more details about changes to health department operations.
Click here for more details about Guilford County closings and changes in operations.
Courts
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on March 15 asked the state's Superior Court and District Courts to push back most civil and criminal cases for at least 30 days and severely curtail most other court-related functions.
Trials and grand juries with jurors already seated will continue as scheduled. However, courthouses will remain open, and magistrates will continue to issue warrants. Bond, probable cause, involuntary commitment, guardianship and domestic violence protection proceedings will continue to be held.
Beasley's order requested that marriage ceremonies and pressing estate administration matters should continue. However, the chief justice said foreclosure, small claims and eviction proceedings should be halted temporarily.
On March 19, Beasley issued another order extending filing deadlines in many instances to April 17.
For more N.C. courts announcements, visit www.nccourts.gov/covid-19-coronavirus-updates.
In Guilford County, all Superior Court matters, trials and motions scheduled through April 13 will be postponed except for first appearances and emergency situations. Most District Court matters except for first appearances, domestic violence and a few other limited situations also are postponed through April 13.
No one with coronavirus or flu-like symptoms will be allowed to enter local courthouses, and some people might be subject to limited medical screening before entry.
Guilford County Superior Court announced March 23 that the District Court Judge's office and Clerk of Superior Court's office in Greensboro and High Point will be open only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. Other court offices — district attorney, public defender and superior court judges — won't be open to the public but will take phone calls or emails. Both courthouses will be open to the public after 1 p.m. weekdays only for criminal first appearances and juvenile hearings. This new schedule will remain in effect through April 17.
Utilities
The city of Greensboro has announced that its Water Resources department will suspend water shutoffs due to unpaid bills through March 31.
Duke Energy has announced that it won't disconnect Duke Energy electric or Piedmont Natural Gas service for non-payment. The utility company said it will still read meters and send out bills and encouraged customers to pay what they can now to avoid building up large balances. Duke Energy crews will continue to respond to power outages and emergency situations and perform new connections and disconnections. Piedmont crews will continue to do emergency repairs and other essential work on customers' property. Other non-urgent services may be postponed.
Duke Energy announced March 19 that it will waive late payment fees and fees for returned payments starting March 21 "until the national state of emergency is lifted," according to a news release. The utility also announced that it will waive fees for credit and debit card payments for residential customers. Click here for more details.
For more information, visit www.dukeenergyupdates.com. Residential customers may call customer service at 800-777-9898 (Duke Energy) and 800-752-7504 (Piedmont Natural Gas).
Charter Communications announced that it will offer free broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days through its Spectrum brand nationwide to households with K-12 and/or college students who aren't current Spectrum subscribers. Installation fees will be waived. Call 844-488-8395 for details.
Comcast announced it will help connect more low-income families to the internet at home. New Internet Essentials customers will get two free months of internet service. Click here for more details.
Colleges
The UNC System announced March 20 that traditional May commencements will be postponed. New dates and formats will be up to the chancellors at each campus. Students still will be able to earn degrees if they meet academic requirements.
Earlier, the UNC System ordered state universities to move as many in-person classes as possible to an online format. It also ordered all students without a documented hardship to move out of university-owned and -managed residence halls and apartments.
Click on each school's name to visit its coronavirus response page.
• UNCG: After a week-long break, most UNCG classes resumed online March 23. UNCG's student center, bookstore and Weatherspoon Art Musuem are closed. Events of 50 or more people have been canceled. The university has announced that May's commencement will be combined with the previously scheduled Dec. 11 graduation ceremony.
• N.C. A&T: Face-to-face classes resumed online instruction March 23. May's commencement has been postponed to sometime later this summer. On March 24, A&T said someone affiliated with the university contracted coronavirus.
• GTCC: Guilford County's community college has suspended all face-to-face lab, work-based learning, clinical instruction, workforce and continuing education classes, including off-site and customized training classes, through April 5. Some curriculum classes that have been converted to an online format will run through April 5. Existing online classes will continue as scheduled. GTCC libraries, the Center for Academic Engagement, Titan Link and Titan Hub will operate on reduced schedules and be open only to college students and employees. Many faculty and staff began working from home or on reduced schedules March 19. All college-sponsored events are canceled through April 17. The college announced March 25 that May's commencement has been postponed.
• Greensboro College: All spring semester classes have moved online or to an alternate delivery method starting March 23. Students will not be allowed to remain on campus. The college said it has given them directions to retrieve their belongings. No decision has been made about commencement, which is scheduled for May 9.
• Guilford College: Classes resumed online March 23. Commencement, scheduled for May 16, has been postponed.
• Bennett College: Remote classes started March 16. All spring semester in-person classes have been canceled. The college won't hold its traditional on-campus commencement, which was scheduled for May 2.
• Elon University School of Law: When students return from spring break, all classes will be held online from March 30 to April 10. All student meetings and activities have been canceled over that span. Some winter trimester exams, to be given this week, have been moved online.
• Elon University: Online instruction in all undergraduate classes started March 23 and will run through April 20. Much of the campus is closed, and most employees are working remotely. One student in a university-sponsored study abroad program is presumed positive for coronavirus. Elon said that student returned home and did not visit campus. Other students in the same program have been notified and are home.
• High Point University: After a second week of spring break, classes resumed online March 23 and will continue online through the rest of the spring semester. HPU has asked students to leave campus by March 27; only international students and others with special circumstances can remain. Commencement scheduled for May 9 has been moved tentatively to August.
N.C. parks and museums
Some state parks have been closed. The list of closed state parks and state recreation areas, updated March 25, includes: Crowders Mountain, Fort Fisher, Fort Macon, Gorges, Hanging Rock, Lake James, Lake Waccamaw, Morrow Mountain, Mount Mitchell, Pilot Mountain, Raven Rock, South Mountains and Stone Mountain. Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park is closed, but other park attractions are open. Visitors should go to www.ncparks.gov or the park division's Facebook page to check the status of individual state parks.
At state parks and recreation trails that remain open, visitors centers, offices, restrooms, bathhouses and all overnight accommodations, including cabins and campgrounds, are closed, and all public programs have been canceled. Park staff remain on duty. Recreation in groups is strongly discouraged.
All art, history and natural sciences museums operated by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources are closed. This list of closed attractions include the N.C. Zoo in Asheboro, regional museums, state historic sites, state aquariums, Jennette's Pier in Nags Head and the State Library of North Carolina.
Guilford Courthouse National Military Park has closed its visitor center. All open-air spaces within the park remain open during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
The Greensboro Science Center will remain closed through April 30.
N.C. driver's license offices
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles announced March 23 that both driver license offices in Greensboro (on East Market Street and Coliseum Boulevard) are closed. The DMV previously announced that it has closed about 60 other low-traffic offices statewide, including the one at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot in downtown Greensboro.
Driver licenses offices in Graham, High Point, Kernersville and Wentworth (in Rockingham Country) remain open by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (919) 715-7000.
Tanger Center
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts — Greensboro's newest performance space — didn't hold opening events that were scheduled to start March 20. All events in March and some set for April have been postponed and could be rescheduled. The only cancellation so far is Sesame Street Live! (April 8). Click here for a list of postponed and rescheduled events.
Restaurants and retail
Gov. Roy Cooper on March 17 barred all N.C. restaurants and bars from offering sit-down on-premises service. Food establishments may continue to offer takeout, drive-through and delivery options.
Click here to read the governor's executive order, which also makes it easier to get unemployment benefits.
Some area restaurants have closed temporarily. Others remain open for takeout and delivery. Before going out, call your favorite restaurant or check their Facebook page or website. Here's a list of locally owned Greensboro restaurants that are offering curbside pickup service.
Some retailers have closed or modified their store hours. Call or check online for hours and operations.
On March 23, Cooper signed an executive order that will close several types of businesses effective 5 p.m. March 25 because they're unable to provide enough social distancing.
Businesses that must close are bingo parlors, bowling alleys, indoor exercise facilities (including gyms, yoga studios, martial arts facilities and indoor trampoline and rock climbing facilities), health clubs, indoor and outdoor pools, live performance venues, movie theaters, skating rinks, spas, gaming establishments (including video poker, sweepstakes, video games and arcade games), barber shops, beauty salons (including waxing and hair removal centers), hair salons, nail salons (including manicure and pedicure providers), massage parlors and tattoo parlors.
The governor's executive order also limits gatherings to no more than 50 people. That supersedes a previous order, issued March 14, that capped gatherings to 100.
Taxes
The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that it has moved the federal tax-filing and payment deadline for individuals and businesses from its traditional April 15 date to July 15.
State officials also have announced that the North Carolina tax deadline is now July 15.
