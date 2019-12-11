GREENSBORO — Gov. Roy Cooper appointed attorney Marc Tyrey on Wednesday to fill a vacant seat for Guilford County District Court, the governor's office said in a news release.
"I'm humbled that Gov. Cooper has the confidence in me to serve as a District Court judge," Tyrey said in an interview. "I'm grateful to the local bars and the community leaders who supported my nomination.
"I look forward to serving this community and working with the other judges to ensure a fair, impartial and diligent judiciary for all."
Tyrey fills the seat left vacant in August after the unexpected death of Chief District Court Judge Tom Jarrell. The term runs through 2022.
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appointed Judge Teresa Vincent to take Jarrell's leadership role as chief District Court judge. However, that left one seat still open on the court.
“Marc has been an integral part of the Guilford County legal community for more than 20 years, and I appreciate his commitment to continue serving,” Cooper said in the release.
Seven people sought support from the Greensboro and High Point bar associations to be nominated for the seat. The bars sent the top five vote getters to the governor for consideration. Tyrey received the most votes, 177, compared to 75 for the next highest vote getter.
This marked the third time Tyrey has been the top nomination of the local bars to fill an opening on the court. The first two times the Democrat was passed over for another person on the list by then-Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican.
Tyrey has practiced law in Guilford County since 1998. He began as an assistant district attorney and opened Tyrey Law in 2010.
He also served as a visiting lecturer at Guilford College, is an active member of both the High Point and Greensboro bar associations, serves as a youth coach and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, according to the release.
Tyrey received his juris doctor from Campbell University and holds a bachelor of arts degree from Guilford College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.