RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday ordered North Carolina residents to stay home as much as possible and travel only for essential activities.
The governor's order — which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday for 30 days — also closes non-essential businesses as a response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak.
Essential activities include those for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity and for certain types of work.
Essential businesses include stores that sell groceries and medicine, food and beverage production, charitable organizations, the media, gas stations and more.
Cooper's order comes on the heels of the state's five most populous cities and four most populous counties all issuing stay-at-home orders to their residents in the past week.
Stay-at-home orders took effect at 5 p.m. today in Guilford and Forsyth counties.
The orders are meant to encourage social distancing, as the disease is most easily spread through close contact with other people.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported at least 763 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina as of Friday. Citing state and county health department data, the (Raleigh) News & Observer count was 874 on Friday.
Guilford County's health department is reporting 32 known cases here.
This map shows only cases officially reported by the state as of its daily update on Friday:
Community transmission of the disease is evident, according to state and county health directors.
There are more than 70 reported cases in the Triad.
Mecklenburg County has the most reported cases in the state, with more than 260.
About 47% of all COVID-19 patients in North Carolina are people between the ages of 25 and 49, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Our Progressive-Socialist Governor stakes his ground in removing all freedoms for North Carolina citizens in the name of his draconian style.
