Fall in Greensboro (copy) (copy)

Teresa Crichton Audilet shared this photo taken in 2018 in her Lake Jeanette yard.

The autumn leaves are finally showing some color, and we want your photos! Share your 2019 fall photos at greensboro.com/photosubmissions for an online gallery. Include your name and town, plus the names of any people in the photo.

