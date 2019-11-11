The autumn leaves are finally showing some color, and we want your photos! Share your 2019 fall photos at greensboro.com/photosubmissions for an online gallery. Include your name and town, plus the names of any people in the photo.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The autumn leaves are finally showing some color, and we want your photos! Share your 2019 fall photos at greensboro.com/photosubmissions for an online gallery. Include your name and town, plus the names of any people in the photo.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.