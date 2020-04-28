GREENSBORO — Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, also known as Triad Goodwill, will host its first-ever virtual job fair events on May 13 and 27.
In a release, Goodwill said participating employers will meet with job seekers through direct Zoom video conferences.
The virtual job fairs will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 and 27 with hourly sessions both days at 10 and 11 a.m. and noon.
Featured employers include Spectrum, XLC Services, Cintas, Graham Personnel, The Reserves Network, Papa John’s and Triad Goodwill. More employers will be announced.
Register at www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, find a quiet location and test their computer or smartphone equipment and connection beforehand.
For additional questions or to seek help with interview skills or resumes, contact Triad Goodwill’s Career Development Services team by calling 336-544-5305 or emailing careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.
