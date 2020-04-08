Federal offices: Open Friday.
State offices: Closed Friday.
Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday.
High Point city offices: Closed Friday.
County offices: Closed Friday.
Schools: Closed through Monday, April 13.
Greensboro Transit: GTA will operate its seven Sunday routes, along with routes 15, 17 and 12A, hourly from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran are closed Friday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection Friday. Thursday collection was today and Friday collection is Thursday.
High Point: Collection is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.