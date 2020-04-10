Rockingham Generic Easter Eggs

Federal offices: Open today.

State offices: Closed today.

Greensboro city offices: Closed today.

High Point city offices: Closed today.

County offices: Closed today.

Schools: Closed through Monday, April 13.

Greensboro Transit: GTA will operate its seven Sunday routes, along with routes 15, 17 and 12A, hourly from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran are closed today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection today. Thursday collection was Wednesday and Friday collection was Thursday.

High Point: Collection was Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

