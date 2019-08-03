GREENSBORO — It takes 1,600 volunteers to put on the Wyndham Championship, and a small group of cart drivers is responsible for getting all of them around.
The cart committee makes the Wyndham run.
“It’s a long week, but it’s definitely worth it,” said Aaron Harris, co-chairman of the cart committee.
Harris, a Wyndham volunteer since 2003 and co-chairman of the cart crew since 2005, takes a lunch break in the volunteer pavilion to attack a plate piled high with fried fish, shrimp and hushpuppies, courtesy of Libby Hill.
“I love it. I just love the atmosphere," he said. "I love communicating with all of the different volunteers.”
Retiree Tim Brown has been a Wyndham volunteer since 2015. He works the tournament from Tuesday to Saturday. He leaves his home in Danville, Va., at 4:30 a.m. each day and gets to the course about 6 a.m. to wipe the dew off the carts. He is among the first faces volunteers see when they arrive.
“This is like Christmas for us,” Brown said of his time at the Wyndham.
Until 10:30 a.m., the drivers shuttle hundreds of volunteers whose duties range from handling crowd control to accompanying groups of golf players to working in concessions throughout the 100-acre course. Then they wait, radios in hand, to get calls to pick up volunteers who need a ride. Sometimes the drivers will pick up spectators in need of a lift, like someone struggling with the heat or veterans trying to get to the USO of North Carolina Military Appreciation Tent.
About 4:30 p.m. as the golf winds down, drivers head back onto the course to begin picking up volunteers whose shifts have ended. The day concludes around 7:30 p.m. when the carts are stored and put on chargers.
“We’re the last people to leave,” said Brown, who sometimes doesn’t get home until 8:30 or 9 p.m.
Despite the 12-hour days, Harris, who works as a parking attendant at the Greensboro Coliseum and as an assistant tennis coach at Western Guilford High School the rest of the year, said he really looks forward to the tournament.
“This is my fun week out of the whole year," he said. "I just love it.”
Jim Burgio has been a volunteer since the tournament became the Wyndham a decade ago. This is his first year on cart committee.
“It’s fun to give back,” he said.
Steven Crite has been a volunteer since the days when the tournament was called the Greater Greensboro Open and held at Forest Oaks Country Club. After a hiatus, he returned six years ago to be a volunteer stocking food and beverages. He became a cart driver three years ago at the urging of Brown.
“I love it. It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” Crite said. “I can’t wait to get here.”
Each year the tournament recognizes a volunteer of the year. Bronzed name plates, dating to the first recognition in 1973, are mounted on a wooden plaque in the volunteer tent. Last year, the tournament honored Brown.
He said he didn’t have a clue it was coming, particularly since it is announced on the last day of the tournament and he doesn’t work on Sunday. So when cart co-chairman Scott Thomas phoned him Sunday afternoon last year to tell him, Brown thought it was a joke and ignored the first two calls. He answered the third.
“I said, ‘Scott, you know I don’t do Sundays,’" Brown recalled. "He said, ‘This is serious. You need to come back. They’re going to make you volunteer of the year.’”
So Brown drove to Sedgefield on his day off. He slid behind the wheel of a cart and started shuttling volunteers as the tournament wound down. He was told to report to the 18th green that afternoon. Golfer Brandt Snedeker was about to receive his second Sam Snead Cup when Brown walked onto the green and was introduced as the 2018 Volunteer of the Year.
“For me, only doing this a few years, it was unbelievable,” Brown said.
Brown refused to go onto the green without his fellow drivers. They all posed for a group photo.
Burgio jokes that Brown had to pay the tournament $200 to get the recognition.
“Two-hundred dollars I borrowed from you,” Brown shot back good-naturedly.
Burgio said having a good time is a requirement for being a volunteer.
“Everybody is smiling. Everybody is having fun,” Burgio said. “If you’re not having fun, you should get off the course.”
Crite agrees.
“We joke and carry on. Everything is so tight," he said. "It makes volunteering for this great.”
Brown attended a Founders Club breakfast Saturday morning at the country club, his final obligation as the 2018 volunteer of the year. He said he couldn't do it without the camaraderie.
“Who you work with gives you a great advantage to do your job,” Brown said. “I couldn’t have gotten luckier with landing this crew.”