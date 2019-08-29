“The Bicycle: Art Meets Form” exhibit will be on display through Oct. 4 at Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
The exhibit, which is in conjunction with the 2019 Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride in High Point, will feature work from about 50 artists in media that relates some way to bicycles or cycling.
The Upstairs Gallery also will feature a collection of vintage bicycles.
A free opening reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5.
Prizes will be awarded during the opening reception: $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place.
Admission is free.
Call 336-887-2137 or visit tagart.org or bobbylabontefoundation.org to learn more.
