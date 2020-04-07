GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. wants to feed front-line workers at Cone Health while helping out downtown restaurants.
DGI said Tuesday it has set up a GoFundMe page to raise $54,000 for 100 meals a day for 30 days, including a 20% gratuity to participating restaurants, the economic development agency said in a news release.
“While our downtown restaurants are struggling, this is a just a little something we can do to support them while also supporting our neighbors,” Zack Matheny, CEO and president of DGI, said in the news release.
Donations to the GoFundMe campaign will provide individually boxed meals at a cost of $15 per person.
To date, the following downtown restaurants have pledged their support to provide meals: 1618 Downtown, A Sweet Success! Bakery, Baked, Blue Denim, Cheesecakes By Alex, Chez Genèse, Cincy's, Deep Roots Market, Ghassan's, Heavenly Buffaloes, Jerusalem Market, Liberty Oak, Machete, Mellow Mushroom, and SMOHK'D. All donated funds will be deposited into and paid from the DGI Foundation Fund account, DGI said in the release.
Make donations at: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/greensborostrong.
