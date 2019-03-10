Supporters of Sincere Davis, a critically injured Page High School senior and football player, have organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for his medical expenses.

On Wednesday, Page Principal Erik Naglee said that Davis, 18, was in a “fight for his life.” The fundraiser had raised more than $16,000 of the $40,000 goal as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The GoFundMePage reads, in part: "The family, the football community at Page High school, and the surrounding community continue to come together through prayer and support of Sincere.

"Sincere is the victim of a tragic shooting that happened on March 2, 2019; a senseless act of violence to a vivacious, fun-loving, student-athlete with a bright future ahead of him. Sincere was headed to play football at Guilford College upon graduation in May."

The Greensboro Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot at 5:50 p.m. March 2 in the 3100 block of North Elm Street, where officers found a victim, who emergency medical workers then took to a hospital.

No suspect information was available, according to a police news release, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials at Page and the Greensboro Police Department have not confirmed that Davis was the victim of the shooting on March 2.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments