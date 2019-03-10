Supporters of Sincere Davis, a critically injured Page High School senior and football player, have organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for his medical expenses.
On Wednesday, Page Principal Erik Naglee said that Davis, 18, was in a “fight for his life.” The fundraiser had raised more than $16,000 of the $40,000 goal as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
The GoFundMePage reads, in part: "The family, the football community at Page High school, and the surrounding community continue to come together through prayer and support of Sincere.
"Sincere is the victim of a tragic shooting that happened on March 2, 2019; a senseless act of violence to a vivacious, fun-loving, student-athlete with a bright future ahead of him. Sincere was headed to play football at Guilford College upon graduation in May."
The Greensboro Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot at 5:50 p.m. March 2 in the 3100 block of North Elm Street, where officers found a victim, who emergency medical workers then took to a hospital.
No suspect information was available, according to a police news release, and the investigation is ongoing.
Officials at Page and the Greensboro Police Department have not confirmed that Davis was the victim of the shooting on March 2.