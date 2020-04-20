The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing Kernersville girl
Leah Zimmer, 12, was last seen walking barefoot in the 1200 block of Canstaff Drive in southeastern Kernersville and Forsyth County, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. It wasn't immediately clear when she was last seen.
The sheriff's office posted an alert about Leah about 4:30 p.m. Monday on its Facebook page. Deputies are looking for Leah.
Leah is described as a white girl standing 4 feet, 10 inches tall. She weighs 90 pounds, the sheriff's office said, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and yellow pants.
Anyone who has information about Leah's whereabouts can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.
