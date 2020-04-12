GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools canceled all meal distributions for Monday because of the severe storms expected to pass through the area early in the day.
This includes grab-and-go sites and satellite meal distributions, the district announced in a news release.
A line of thunderstorms is forecast to move through the area late tonight into early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh. The most intense storms could produce wind gusts in excess of
60 or 70 mph, tornadoes and large hail, the weather service said. The time of greatest threat will be between 4 and 10 a.m.
The school system began distributing as the threat of COVID-19 closed all the schools.
