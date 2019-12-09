GREENSBORO — Accumulation of debris in a 12 inch sewer main caused 1,750 gallons of untreated wastewater to leak into North Buffalo Creek. Sunday.
The leak from a manhole at the intersection of North Lindell Road and West Friendly Avenue leaked for around an hour.
The untreated wastewater entered the creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin.
Crews cleaned the line with a combo jet truck and crews washed the area around the manhole.
Lime and straw was applied on the affected ground surface areas.
