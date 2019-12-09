Sewer Manhole cover

A sewer cap in Greensboro, N.C.

 Andrew Krech/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Accumulation of debris in a 12 inch sewer main caused 1,750 gallons of untreated wastewater to leak into North Buffalo Creek. Sunday. 

The leak from a manhole at the intersection of North Lindell Road and West Friendly Avenue leaked for around an hour. 

The untreated wastewater entered the creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. 

Crews cleaned the line with a combo jet truck and crews washed the area around the manhole. 

Lime and straw was applied on the affected ground surface areas. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments