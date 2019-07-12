GREENSBORO — The City of Greensboro had a discharge of about 21,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from Bledsoe Drive Lift Station at 2783 Horsepen Creek Road.
Of that amount, 15,000 gallons were non-contained and 6,000 gallons contained, the city said in a news release. The discharge happened Thursday for around three hours due to a pipe failure of a 24-inch force main.
The untreated wastewater entered Horsepen Creek, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. Bledsoe Drive Lift Station is temporarily being bypassed to Horsepen Creek Lift Station.
Repairs will be completed by Monday.