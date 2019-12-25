Funeral services will be held this week for Terry Lee Cobb Jr., a Winston-Salem city worker who was killed Friday in a shooting at the Johnson Municipal Services Center.
Cobb’s funeral will be held at noon Friday at Red Bank Baptist Church, 6405 Red Bank Road in Germanton. Burial will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens in Jamestown.
The shooter, who police identified as 61-year-old Steven Dewayne Haizlip, came to work with two handguns and the intentions of killing Cobb, 48, police said.
The two had a long-standing dislike for each other, which boiled over into a physical run-in Dec. 19, police said. The following morning, Haizlip went into the building and shot Cobb multiple times, killing him, police said.
During the shooting, another city employee, 60-year-old Curtis Reynord Peterson was shot and seriously injured. Peterson underwent surgery and was in stable condition Dec. 20 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Police said Haizlip opened fire on a group of police officers, shooting Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan twice. Police returned fire multiple times, killing Haizlip.
Sloan also underwent surgery and is expected to recover.
