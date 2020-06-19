GREENSBORO — Disappointments keep piling up for gyms and fitness centers, which have been closed since March.
The latest blow came Friday, when Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation that would have allowed gyms to reopen at 50% capacity and required them to follow social distancing and cleanliness rules.
Gym owners expected to reopen back in May, under Phase Two of the state’s three-part reopening plan.
Then they had the mat pulled out from under them.
“It went from a moment of absolute elation and just relief to anger and screaming,” said Laura Ellison who operates a Title One Boxing Club franchise in Greensboro.
Maria Gonzalez, who operates ClubFitness with 3,500 members, had been working hard to set safe protocols and train staff.
“We have been at the edge of ready to open, and then it’s kind of like being pulled back,” Gonzalez said. “Now we don’t know what to expect.”
Cooper and N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen have said those types of places can’t open because of a greater risk for the spread of COVID-19.
The governor is expected to make an announcement next week as to whether or not the state will enter Phase Three of reopening. Phase Three will lessen restrictions even further and allow most businesses to reopen.
Ellison feels that congregate living situations account for much of the increase of coronavirus cases and that gyms are suffering as a result.
“I think we’re probably going to get unduly punished,” Ellison said.
Ellison said she spent weeks stocking up on hand sanitizer and masks and cleaning and training staff in preparation to reopen. She estimates her gym has lost about $70,000 dollars since being ordered to close.
“I feel like if they were going to change that plan, they should have given us a hint so we would’ve been prepared for it to be different,” she said.
A Facebook group called ReOpen NC’s Health Clubs started a month ago and had more than 7,600 members as of Friday afternoon. The group raised more than $20,000 in two days to retain an attorney for a group of gyms in the eastern part of the state to file a lawsuit against Cooper. That suit was later joined by some gyms in the Triad. A Wake County judge denied the group’s restraining order against the governor.
More than their bottom line being affected, gym owners say. They say clients need them as much as they need their clients.
“The stay-home orders have affected the health of our community,” Gonzalez said. “Physical activity is down, food and alcohol consumption have increased. Depression is on the rise. Our immune systems are getting weaker.”
But a June 5 letter from Phillip Rubin of the North Carolina Attorney General's office to the Wilmington law firm representing the plaintiff gym owners says the executive order makes an exception for those who need a gym for medical purposes.
The letter states "The governor interprets Executive Order No. 141 to allow the use of indoor gyms or fitness facilities when that use is prescribed by or directed by a medical professional."
That could offer hope for those with underlying medical and physical challenges whose workout is essential.
“I’ve noticed a decline since I have not been in the class,” said Kris Barr, a 55-year-old with Parkinson’s Disease and Dystonia, a disorder similar to Parkinson’s.
Barr was a participant in Title One’s Rock Steady. The low-level boxing class to strengthen muscles and improve the balance of those with Parkinson's had just debuted when the shutdown came. Barr said the program uses the same punching bags and weights participants in more aggressive workouts use.
“Of course, I don’t have those at my house. The gym is definitely something that is needed,” Barr said.
Many gyms have turned to alternative ways to bring workouts to members.
“What we’ve done is offer Facebook Live classes,” said Julie Luther, who has operated PurEnergy Fitness for 43 years.
Luther said the virtual workouts haven’t been a big hit with many of her clients who are older.
Ellison said virtual classes have waned.
“The participation online has plummeted since the weather has gotten better. It’s just not a viable long-term solution," Ellison said.
She said clients need the personal attention a trainer can only provide in person.
Caroline Murray, a member of PurEnergy, said she appreciates the personal touch.
"Because I’m not a self-motivator, I need someone to work with to get me through any kind of physical routine,” Murray said.
And working out in person at a gym brings something extra that's less measurable, something many are lacking while sheltering in place.
“People come here for the camaraderie,” Gonzalez said. “I know many people who live alone, and the only social interaction they have is coming to the gym.”
Jess Grassi said he was going to PureEnergy three days a week before the shutdown. At almost 90, he said he enjoys the gym for stretching and light weight lifting.
“I don’t really like going for walks because they are boring to me. But the classes, I look forward to that,” Grassi said.
With spring, gyms began holding outdoor classes one on one or in small groups.
“It’s always outdoors, whether at their house or parking lot or at a park,” Luther said.
Gonzalez said ClubFitness loans outdoor class participants cardio equipment that they can bring with them to avoid cross contamination.
"Members are so ready to work out together," she said.
Ellison has also held some outdoor cardio and kick boxing workouts; she worries that won't last.
"Now it's getting super hot. I don't want people doing hard cardio workout in the heat and humidity," she said.
Luther has kept her workouts to early morning but also worries about the heat.
"Some people can't cope with that," she said.
Gym owners are preparing for a safe return to indoor workouts, though they have no guidance from the state at this point.
“I’m waiting for guidelines that nobody’s getting so I can be ready,” Luther said.
Gonzalez is looking for guidance elsewhere.
“We have been learning and trying to see what other states are doing,” she said.
And when gyms are allowed to open, owners like Ellison wonder if people will return.
“I’m concerned going forward that we are going to have to overcome the fact that people are going to think gyms are dangerous,” Ellison said. “We’ve been way ahead of the curve with being super proactive about the cleaning.”
