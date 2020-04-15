RALEIGH — Most of central North Carolina, including the Triad, is under a frost advisory Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory from 2-8 a.m. Thursday. Forecasters said temperatures will range in the lower to mid-30s tonight, leading to scattered areas of frost.
Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, the weather service warned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.