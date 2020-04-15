Frost (web) (copy)

RALEIGH — Most of central North Carolina, including the Triad, is under a frost advisory Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory from 2-8 a.m. Thursday. Forecasters said temperatures will range in the lower to mid-30s tonight, leading to scattered areas of frost. 

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, the weather service warned.

