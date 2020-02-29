When the 2008 recession hit Carl Caudle’s historic bed and breakfast in the North Carolina mountains, his profits were slashed.
Travelers cut back on vacations, and businesses canceled corporate getaways, he said.
As his business in Tryon has slowly recovered, he’s faced new competition from Airbnb. And popular online travel sites often direct customers to larger hotel chains, he said, rather than local inns like his.
“It really cut the legs out from under our industry,” he said.
Still, he says, the economy is better than it has been in years in the town of just over 1,600.
As North Carolinians prepare to head to vote on Super Tuesday, a new poll from Elon University found that nearly half of North Carolina voters believe that the economy has improved since 2017, the year President Donald Trump took office.
But at the same time, a majority also said it was at least somewhat difficult for families to afford housing in their communities. And the vast majority supported raising the federal minimum wage.
The Elon University poll was conducted in partnership with The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer, and The Durham Herald-Sun as part of the North Carolina Priorities project.
Economic conditions
In the time since Denise Collier opened her shoe store in Burnsville, she’s seen new businesses crop up in the downtown once dotted with vacant storefronts.
She started her business three years ago so she could be a part of that revitalization. Every year since, her business has grown.
Trump has boasted about an economy where, for example, the national unemployment rate — now 3.6% — is the lowest in 50 years. The GDP — the value of all goods and services produced in the United States — grew by 2.3% last year. And, until the recent market reaction to the coronavirus, the stock market was roaring.
“In many ways, this is the greatest economy in the HISTORY of America,” Trump tweeted in mid-2018. “And the best time EVER to look for a job!”
According to Elon’s poll, 48% of North Carolina voters say the economy has improved since 2017. Another 74% believe it will improve or stay the same in the next year.
But Democrats running for president say some of the credit for good economic news should go to former President Barack Obama, who presided over the post-2008 recovery. The candidates mostly point to disappointing wage growth under Trump, and argue that many American families are still struggling.
“The economy is doing great for billionaires ... But for ordinary people, things are not so good,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said at Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, S.C. “Half of our people are living paycheck-to-paycheck. ... 500,000 people tonight are sleeping on the street, including 30,000 veterans. That is not an economy working for the American people. That’s an economy working for the 1%.”
Caudle, the inn owner, said both parties do not focus enough on boosting small businesses.
“Well what about a small business person who quite frankly is struggling, but yet we do employ 20 or 30 people, and we want to continue to employ them?” he said. “Where is the focus on that section of the economy?”
Minimum wage
The Elon poll found that 94% of respondents supported boosting the minimum wage, which has been $7.25 per hour since 2009, though they differed on how much it should go up. Just 14% believed it should be more than $15 an hour.
All the Democratic presidential candidates still standing favor raising the federal minimum wage, and all but one of them wants to double it — to $15 per hour. The holdout? Businessman Tom Steyer, who recently proposed tripling it, to $22 per hour.
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg opposed raising the minimum wage as recently as 2015. Now he’s for it.
Their argument for the hike: While the federal minimum wage hasn’t budged, the cost of living — including for necessities like housing and prescription drugs — has skyrocketed, forcing some workers to take on two or three jobs to make ends meet.
“When I was a kid, a minimum-wage job could support a family of three,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who’s among the candidates. “Today, it won’t keep a mom and her baby out of poverty.”
As a real estate agent in Charlotte, Larriette Legette has seen this trend. She’s in favor of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
“The pay increases have not been that significant for someone to really live comfortably on what they’re being paid,” she said.
Trump and most Republicans have opposed increasing the federal minimum wage. When the Democratic-controlled U.S. House passed legislation last July to raise it to $15 per hour, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that the GOP-controlled Senate would not take up the bill. He argued that it would “depress the economy at a time when it’s thriving.”
Trump threatened to veto the bill if it somehow reached his desk.
The White House said at the time that its policies were “driving economic growth and increasing workers’ take-home pay more effectively and efficiently” than raising the minimum wage.
Democrats who hope to run against Trump this fall have cast the Republicans’ opposition as unfair, especially at a time when CEO salaries are way up. “There used to be a basic bargain in this country that when you worked hard, you were able to share in the prosperity your work helped create,” said former Vice President Joe Biden. “It’s time to restore the dignity of work and give workers back the power to earn what they’re worth.”
Caudle doesn’t believe that the federal government should mandate a $15 minimum wage, and said he worries it could hurt his business.
“How do you have a federal minimum wage that addresses the huge disparity in cost of living from one corner of this country to another?” he said.
Trade
Close to 40% of respondents said recently approved international trade deals will have a positive effect on the economy. But the majority said it would have a negative impact or make little difference.
Samreen Nawaz, the owner of an Indian and Pakistani restaurant in Cary, said she is concerned the trade war will have ripple effects across the economy.
“Putting tariffs on another country is definitely a setback,” she said.
Trump, who has made trade policy one of his centerpiece issues, has imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, started a trade war with China, and essentially re-negotiated a trade agreement (USMCA) with Mexico and Canada. He also prefers bilateral trade agreements to multilateral ones, and he’s focused on trying to reduce the U.S. trade deficit.
He has defended his get-tough trade policy even as many in the business community have questioned it. “The real cost .. would be if we did nothing,” the president told the Economic Club of New York last year. “The cost of doing nothing was killing us as a country.”
Caudle said while he supports the free market, China also has a leg up over American businesses, especially because workers there earn so much less.
“I think having huge trade wars is not effective, and I think also having no trade policies where we’re trying to compete on an unlevel playing field is also unfair,” he said.
As a group, the Democrats have agreed that China needs to be held accountable for its theft of intellectual property and other trade sins. But they have all criticized the way Trump has waged it — often via Twitter — and say he’s hurt the U.S. economy and groups, particularly farmers, that rely on exports for their livelihoods.
“Donald Trump is treating farmers like poker chips in one of his bankrupt casinos,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
By blocking Chinese markets, Trump’s trade war has been “disastrous” for American workers and consumers, said Bloomberg, who has business ties in China. Unlike Trump, he favors multilateral trade agreements.
Biden agreed that China should not get away with its cheating, but said Trump has mismanaged the dispute. The former vice president wants to set global trade standards, with the United States leading the effort to write those rules.
Warren believes most trade deals have helped multinational corporations rather than workers. She’s called for more transparency as future pacts are being negotiated.
Democrats are split on the USMCA trade deal, which was changed some after the Democratic-led House demanded concessions.
Those who have said they support the revised deal: Biden, Bloomberg, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and Warren. The two senators — Klobuchar and Warren — voted for it in the upper chamber.
Sanders, also a member of the Senate, voted against the USMCA in the Senate because there was no mention of climate change.
Steyer initially supported the pact, calling it “a win for our great partners in labor.” But he later came out in opposition, saying that he “cannot support a deal that doesn’t mention climate and work to protect our planet for future years.”
The Democrats are unanimous in wanting to include labor and environmental leaders in all trade negotiations.
Affordable housing
Legette rents a house to a tenant who receives a federal voucher commonly known as Section 8.
But other landlords she knows have stopped taking the rental subsidy altogether, a practice some Charlotte activists are seeking to ban. She’s supportive of expanding the program and dramatically reducing the often years-long waits renters face in receiving a voucher, especially in major cities.
“Some of those people, they really need help,” she said. “When they’re making the incomes that they make, it’s really impossible for them to sustain a regular rental payment.”
According to the Elon poll, 68% of North Carolina voters say it’s somewhat or very challenging to find affordable housing in their community with a $50,000 a year salary for a family. Nearly 70% said the federal government should take action to increase the amount of affordable housing.
For Democrats this year, the lack of affordable housing is a central issue. Most of their campaign websites spell out in detail their proposals to spend billions of dollars in the next decade to solve this problem plaguing many cities, including Greensboro, Charlotte and Raleigh.
Trump, meanwhile, has established a White House Council for Eliminating Barriers to Affordable Housing Development, to be chaired by HUD Secretary Ben Carson. It will work with state and local leaders to “identify and remove obstacles that impede development of affordable housing.”
But, instead of spending much more money, the Trump administration proposes cutting $8.6 billion, or 15%, from housing programs.
Democrats want to invest in more programs like the National Housing Trust Fund, which helps preserve, rehab and develop affordable housing. Trump wants to eliminate them.
The affordable housing plans outlined by the seven remaining Democratic presidential candidates are similar in some ways. Most of them, for example, want to expand availability of federal housing vouchers to low-income families and to give tax credits for first-time homebuyers.
