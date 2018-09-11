GREENSBORO — We’ve really never seen the destructive winds of a Hurricane Florence, now churning just off the coast.
Most of us weren’t alive — or maybe not in the state — in 1954, for the arrival of the comparably-strengthened Hurricane Hazel, the strongest and only Category 4 hurricane to ever hit the North Carolina coast. Hazel’s states-long trek left 81 dead and $138 million in damage.
So the beginning of the week found workers plucking the ripest pumpkins from the fields at Bernie’s Berries and Produce, as the Triad prepares for a brush with Florence. Local farmers, already experiencing a tough summer — rain when they needed the sun and too much sun when the soil needed to be wet — are looking at millions of dollars of crops, including tobacco ready for curing, that could literally disappear.
“It could just destroy what you left out there,” said Bernice Kenan — the namesake of Bernie’s, the farm she owns with husband, James. “We just have to hope for the best.”
While state and local emergency officials are pushing preparation over panic, the storm’s fury could lead to impassable neighborhoods and toppled trees and power lines from winds reaching 70 mph.
“This storm is supposed to make landfall and meander and stall,” said Kathleen Carroll, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. “The big question is where is that going to happen? Wilmington and Morehead? Over the Sandhills? We are not sure at this point.”
Local emergency officials and disaster-relief agencies met Tuesday afternoon to discuss shelters for the homeless and people flooded out of their homes or without electricity.
“This likely will be an historic storm,” said Jerri Jameson of the Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross.
Across the city, preparations were underway with the clock ticking. Workers were tying down airplanes and putting away equipment at the private Air Harbor Airport.
Anna-Beth Williams of the Guilford County Cooperative Extension Service was advising callers on how to protect home gardens. She, however, is resigned to the fate of those turnip seeds she just planted.
“We’re not sure we’ll have any left,” Williams said of whether the seeds will stay planted in the dirt or blow away.
First responders will close flooded roads as they find them over the next few days — only sometimes people get to them first.
Hard rain turns the foot of the on-ramp from Bryan Boulevard onto Holden Road into a lake.
Heavy rains last month briefly closed Lake Brandt Road between Scalesville Road and U.S. 158.
The Latham Park area is infamous for flooding when it rains.
“Six inches can move your car and a foot of water can float your car,” Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Church said. “And in 2 feet of water, the car’s engine will shut down. If your car is stuck and the water is rising, what we want you to do is get out of the vehicle and get on the roof — the highest spot — until someone can get there.”
On Tuesday, Mayor Nancy Vaughan tweeted a reminder to residents thinking they need to buy bottled water: Your home tap will still work.
The city’s water systems will run even if the power goes out.