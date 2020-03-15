Our world has changed in the past week.
As concern has grown over COVID-19, group activities have come to a standstill, while shopping for key items has spiked.
"The grocery stores and places like Walmart and Target are out of basic supplies like milk, toilet paper, bread, most meat, but there's still plenty of ice cream," emailed Susan McWhite of Greensboro, in response to a News & Record query online and on Facebook.
"I'm actually in need of toilet paper in my home at this moment and have driven to three different cities and found none!" Krystal Nelson posted on Facebook. "I have a toddler and a baby, and because others can’t find toilet paper, they have also bought up all of the baby wipes as well!"
People "are HOARDING items for no reason ..." Steph Walker posted. "You can't EAT Toilet Paper!"
Among those who responded on Facebook and by email, financial and employment concerns were common.
"I’m a pet sitter/dog walker and I have so many cancellations from MerleFest to the furniture market," Deby Crawford Simmerson of High Point posted on Facebook. "And with schools closed, I will probably lose my daily walks. I am fortunate that I have Social Security, but it will definitely put a crimp in my budget."
Another pet sitter/dog walker, Diane Purcell, is experiencing the same thing. "So many working from home and canceling vacations now!" she posted. "I'm fortunate to have some clients who are going camping (no crowds or hotels), and some who are having me come two or three times a week to get their dogs out even though they're working from home, but it's really hard on home services like ours!"
Lucille Mika Wilson has been out of work for two years, drawing long-term disability. "I just got a new job in the cafeteria at an university last week," she posted. "Now that the university has shut down for a period of time, I'm back to where I started, with no job. I have knee problems, so I'm limited to my job selection. How am I gonna pay my bills?"
Restaurants, salons and movie theaters have seen a drop in business, too.
"We have had huge decline in sales at our restaurant Odeh’s Mediterranean Kitchen this past week," Brandi Longwell posted. "As a newer business, it’s going to be tough. We have been taking as much precautions as possible to constantly disinfect all surface areas and everything that people touch, but we are definitely worried about what will happen over the months to come. We’ve opted to start using a delivery service and will need to make a decision ASAP if we are going to start delivery/call ahead/curbside pick ups only."
The Produce Box has seen "an uptick in business," Ashley Sheridan DiMario posted. "We deliver local produce, meats and cheeses etc. I believe it's because people are considering the benefit of less exposure of their food and having it delivered to allow them to avoid stores." The company is offering free enrollment right now, she said, "so more people are using it during the pandemic even if they don't intend to use it beyond that."
Jim Labranche expects his work to increase too. "I’m a pharmacist and I’m expecting a busy couple of months," he posted.
McWhite, a government employee, is among the many parents whose children will be out of school for at least two weeks.
"My husband is a substitute teacher, so he's out of a job with no income for two weeks." she emailed. "Since he can't work, we don't have to worry about child care."
Shelia Bett of Burlington plans to play it safe.
"I have made the decision to stay out of all crowds and stay home as much as possible," she emailed. "If everyone would just do this to the best of their ability and circumstances, it would help contain the spread of this virus. I have started using a grocery-shopping service, and I cook more, and we don’t eat out as much. I still keep my doctor appointments but have canceled all nonessential errands. We canceled a cruise planned for March 29 and a June trip to see a grandson perform in a play may have to be cancelled. We listen to CDC warnings and try to follow their guidelines. Oh, yes — most importantly — we pray!"
Rah Tanaka wants to see more personal precautions taken. "I’m already a germaphobe, and it angers me to still see people coughing and NOT covering their mouths!" Tanaka posted. "I don’t care if it’s an allergy cough, a dry cough, COVER your mouth!"
Jason W Passmore has a lighthearted idea for dealing with the toilet paper shortage. "We finally found a use for the News & Record. LOL," he posted.
