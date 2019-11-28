GREENSBORO — Zack Matheny had a $500 jug of chemical snow sitting in the corner of his office.
The ever-upbeat CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc. was excitedly talking about how he’ll use the liquid in a machine to blow fake dry flakes into the air near the group’s South Elm Street office and a couple of other spots during the holidays.
“I went to the North Pole to see Santa and he gave me a bucket of snow,” Matheny said.
Matheny hopes the expensive potion will last all season and also supply snow for the usually-popular skating rink that was recently opened for the season in LeBauer Park.
Whatever the temperature, that snow will give atmosphere to a downtown that is coming alive with holiday decorations with the help of the city and Matheny’s agency.
Chuck Burch, general manager of the Greensboro Ice House, who also manages the open-air rink downtown, said the snow machines have “999” different settings, according to the manual. He was planning before Thanksgiving to install one of the snow blowers on top of a shed adjacent to the rink.
On a warm day in early November, Matheny drove around Greensboro to a couple of out-of-the-way storage units that hold much of the city’s Christmas cheer in the offseason.
In one unit off Gate City Boulevard, Matheny shows what looks like a hoarder’s room full of holidays. You’ll find stacks of banners for the city’s Fun Fourth celebration in one corner. On the floor, large bows that help decorate downtown are stacked near a 4-foot Christmas ball beside one of the fans that helps blow the fake snow.
In the center of the room, Matheny shows off the “switch” that lights the city’s Christmas tree in Center City Park during the Dec. 6 Festival of Lights. It’s really an oversize wooden, plastic and metal switch painted red and designed for a child to use to simulate turning on power to light the tree.
Earlier in November, city workers built the 36-foot-tall tree in Center City Park. The tree cost $35,000, which was donated by the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation. City workers hauled it to the location in a 52-foot trailer and built the frame and attached light panels to it during a recent cold snap that brought holiday temperatures to town a little early. With the star on top, it stands 42 feet tall, Matheny said.
In and around another storage container at the city’s Hugh Medford Operations Center, downtown city coordinator Brian Vernon inspects some of the roughly 4-foot lighted snowflakes before they were installed on light poles throughout downtown.
The lighted snowflakes got a recent upgrade.
Matheny said that 100 of the 125 snowflakes have been switched in the past two years to units with LED lighting. The upgrade cost a total of $20,000 in city funds to brighten the holidays.
City spokesman Jake Keys said the city spent a one-time total of $36,400 on upgraded items this year, installation and removal.
Matheny said his group has also bought 50 red bows that were installed at the Hamburger Square overpass at Davie Street and down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive into the Southside neighborhood.
Keys said the city has also installed 20 mesh balls, 25 lighted garlands, 38 lighted wreaths and 20 red bows.
Take a close look at the grassy area to the north of the overpass and you’ll see an arch by noted local artist Jim Gallucci. Every season it gets a new theme and the Christmas decorations have recently replaced the autumn leaves on the arch.
But keep an eye out for popup snow machines, Matheny said, spreading the illusion of winter weather even when there is none.
“We’ll do it randomly,” Matheny said. “And I’ll do it on Fridays. We’ll move it around.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.