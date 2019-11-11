Villas planned for Friends Homes West

Artist's rendering of new villas planned for Friends Homes West.

GREENSBORO — Friends Homes, a continuing care retirement community with campuses on Guilford College Road and Friendly Avenue, is planning major residential construction projects on both campuses.

The expansion of Friends Homes West, on Friendly Avenue, will include villa apartments, townhomes and cottages. One-story townhomes are planned for Friends Homes Guilford.

Together, the campuses serve more than 600 residents. 

The west campus will get 11 3-bedroom cottages, eight 2-bedroom townhomes and three buildings that will contain 54 villa apartments, the corporation said in a news release. 

All the apartments and homes, ranging from 1,400 to 1,900 square feet, will feature open floor plans, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and multiple views. Plans call for 20 townhomes, some 2-bedroom units and another type of 2-bedroom units with a den to be added to the Friends Homes Guilford campus. 

Plans also include an expanded wellness center with more fitness options and a new sports court at Friends Home West. In addition, a new bistro, a pizza oven and an outdoor dining area are planned for the Friends Home West campus.

Friends Homes is managed by The Presbyterian Homes Inc. Presbyterian Homes is a non-profit corporation serving approximately 2,000 seniors in North Carolina through its agreement with Friends Homes, three owned continuing care retirement communities and an affordable rental apartment community in Raleigh.

