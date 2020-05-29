The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with a Guilford County update posted at 3:45 p.m.:
Number of N.C. cases: 26,488 as of 11 a.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of cases increased by 1,076 since Thursday. Six N.C. counties have reported more than 1,000 cumulative cases since the outbreak began.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,195 cases of COVID-19 and 64 related deaths as of Friday's report. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 58 new cases and eight deaths.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 1,187 cases of COVID-19 and verified 65 deaths. Those numbers represent increases of 14 cases and nine deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said 218 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 635 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 307 total cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 385 cases and 12 deaths, Forsyth County has had 1,179 cases and 11 deaths, Randolph County has had 651 cases and 12 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 86 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 859 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 32 since Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 680 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 28 fewer than Thursday.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Thursday afternoon had reached nearly 1.7 million after an increase of 19,680 new cases since Wednesday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Thursday reported 100,446 total deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 1,415 new fatalities.
The Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore said the U.S. reached this grim milestone of 100,000 deaths earlier this week. By its count, the U.S. has recorded 101,698 deaths from COVID-19 as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. For more U.S. and world data, including state- and county-level statistics from across the U.S., click here.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.