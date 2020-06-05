The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 33,255 as of 12:15 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of cases increased statewide by 1,289 since Thursday.
This increase represents the largest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached North Carolina in early March. The previous highest one-day increase was reported Thursday, when 1,189 positive tests were recorded.
Thursday’s increase came on the day that North Carolina completed a record 19,039 tests. Friday’s increase was recorded when the state completed 13,845 COVID-19 tests, the fewest since Monday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,508 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 70 related deaths as of Friday. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 63 new cases but no additional deaths. Guilford County has recorded 28 cases per 10,000 residents, according to state figures.
• As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 1,498 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 75 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 247 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 784 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 427 total cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 500 cases and 13 deaths, Forsyth County has had 1,660 cases and 17 deaths, Randolph County has had 751 cases and 14 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 106 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 966 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of six from Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 717 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 58 more than Thursday.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Thursday afternoon had reached 1.84 million after an increase of 14,676 new cases since Wednesday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Thursday reported 107,029 total deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 827 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
