The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 41,249 as of 12:15 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,768 new infections since Thursday. It's the largest one-day increase in new cases in North Carolina since the pandemic reached the state in early March. The previous record was 1,370, recorded Saturday.
N.C.'s new record occurred when the state conducted its most-ever COVID-19 tests in one day. State health official reported the results Friday from 21,442 tests. The previous record was Thursday, when results from 20,560 tests were recorded.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,899 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 91 deaths as of Friday's report. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 46 new cases and six additional deaths. Guilford County has recorded 365 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 1,891 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 93 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 274 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 972 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Friday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 641 total cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 589 cases and 12 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,051 cases and 25 deaths, Randolph County has had 882 cases and 18 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 124 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,092 statewide, according to state health officials. That’s an increase of 28 since Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 760 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 52 fewer than Thursday, which was a one-day record in N.C.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Thursday afternoon had exceeded 1.99 million after an increase of 20,486 new cases since Wednesday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Wednesday reported 112,967 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 834 deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.