The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 8,052 as of 10:40 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 444 cases, or 6 percent, since Thursday. Laboratories have confirmed cases of the coronavirus in 93 of the state's 100 counties.
Locally: Guilford County has 272 reported cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 32 cases, or 13 percent, since Thursday, according to state health officials. Friday's state update notes that Guilford County has a fourth outbreak of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility, but that report didn't name the site or describe the type of setting. Previous reported outbreaks in Guilford County took place at nursing homes in Greensboro and Pleasant Garden and a residential care facility in Greensboro. The state defines an outbreak in a shared living facility as two or more confirmed cases.
Five other N.C. counties, meanwhile, have reported more cases of COVID-19 that Guilford: Mecklenburg (1,407), Wake (633), Wayne (603), Durham (494) and Rowan (323).
In the Triad: Four area counties have reported 50 or more cases of COVID-19 Forsyth (142), Davidson (113), Randolph (107) and Alamance (73). Twenty-one cases have been reported in Rockingham County.
Deaths: 269 statewide, according to state health officials — an increase of 16 deaths since Thursday. Guilford County's death toll increased by one to 16. Six other counties have recorded 10 or more deaths related to COVID-19: Mecklenburg (35), Rowan (16), Franklin (14), Henderson (14), Wake (11) and Johnston (10).
Hospitalizations: State health officials say 477 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's nine fewer than Thursday.
Across the U.S.: There have been 828,441 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 46,379 associated deaths in the United States as of Wednesday, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update from Thursday afternoon. In one day, the number of coronavirus cases increased nationally by nearly 26,000, or 3.2 percent, while the number of deaths grew by 1,804, or 4 percent.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
