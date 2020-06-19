The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 49,840 as of noon Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,652 new infections since Thursday and the second-largest one-day increase since the state began counting in early March. The previous mark was June 12, when 1,768 new cases were recorded.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 2,281 cases of COVID-19 and 105 related deaths as of Friday's report. These numbers represent one-day increases of 51 new cases and seven new deaths. Guilford County has had 43 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents since the pandemic began.
• As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,244 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 101 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 308 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,197 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Friday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 883 total cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 725 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,463 cases and 27 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,013 cases and 23 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 157 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,197 statewide as of Friday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 22 new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 871 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 14 more than Thursday and a new one-day record for North Carolina for the fourth straight day.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories had recorded nearly 2.16 million confirmed and probable cases as of Thursday afternoon. The number of cases increased by 22,834 since Wednesday. The CDC on Thursday reported 117,632 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 754 deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.