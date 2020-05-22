Coronavirus outbreak. Pathogen affecting the respiratory tract. COVID-19 infection.

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: 21,618 as of 11 a.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 708 new cases since Thursday.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 964 cases of COVID-19 and 50 related deaths as of Friday. The county recorded 20 new cases and no additional deaths since Thursday. The state's new COVID-19 dashboard said Guilford County has recorded 18 cases per 10,000 residents.

• As of Friday afternoon, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 977 total cases of COVID-19 (15 more than Thursday) and verified 49 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 174 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 (10 more than Thursday) and 435 people have recovered from the illness (29 more since Thursday).

In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 246 total cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has 332 cases and 11 deaths, Forsyth County has 849 cases and seven deaths, Randolph County has 528 cases and seven deaths, and Rockingham County has 59 cases and two deaths.

N.C. deaths: 728 statewide, according to state health officials. That number grew by 12 since Thursday.

N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 568 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 10 fewer than Thursday.

Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Thursday afternoon reached more than 1.55 million, an increase of 22,860 new cases since Wednesday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Thursday reported 93,061 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 1,397.

For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.

