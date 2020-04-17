The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 5,859 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services — an increase of 7%, or nearly 400 new cases since Thursday. Ninety-three of the state's 100 counties have recorded at least one case of the coronavirus confirmed by the state lab, a commercial lab or a hospital.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 162 reported cases of the coronavirus, eight more than in Thursday's tally, according to state health officials. Neighboring Forsyth County has 122 reported cases. Davidson County has 94 reported cases.
Deaths: 152 statewide, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 21 from Thursday, which came after a one-day increase of 14 on Wednesday. Guilford County's death toll has increased to 12, according to state health officials. Mecklenburg County, with a state-leading 1,136 cases of coronavirus, has reported 21 deaths.
Hospitalizations: State health officials say 429 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 23 fewer since Thursday.
Demographics: Twenty-seven percent of N.C. coronavirus cases have been reported in people 65 and older, but seniors account for 84% of N.C. deaths ... 37% of N.C. cases have been reported in people ages 25 to 49 ... African Americans, who make up about 22% of North Carolina's population, have accounted for 39% of all coronavirus cases in N.C. and 36% of related deaths.
Across the U.S.: There have been 632,548 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Thursday afternoon. That's a one-day increase of 4.5%. The CDC also has reported 31,071 associated deaths. Nearly 27,000 of those deaths are confirmed to be the result of coronavirus, while the rest are considered probable.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
