The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with a 3 p.m. update to include new Guilford County numbers:
Number of N.C. cases: 58,818 as of noon Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,635 new infections since Thursday. It's the fourth highest daily increase recorded in North Carolina since the pandemic reached the state in March.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 2,645 cases of COVID-19 and 111 related deaths as of Friday's report. These numbers represent increases of 59 new cases but no new deaths since Thursday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 50 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,621 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 112 deaths. Those numbers represent increases of 36 cases and one death since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said 346 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,549 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,032 total cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 868 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,788 cases and 33 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,116 cases and 29 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 194 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,297 statewide as of Friday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 13 new fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 892 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's one more than Thursday.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 2.37 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 37,667 since Wednesday. That's the second-highest one-day total of new cases since April 6, when 43,438 new infections were counted.
The CDC on Wednesday reported 121,809 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 692 fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
