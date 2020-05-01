COVID-19 Coronavirus Infections Viruses
The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an update at 4 p.m. to include new Guilford County numbers:

Number of N.C. cases: 10,923 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 414 cases since Thursday. Cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 98 of the state's 100 counties.

Thirty N.C. counties have reported 100 or more cases. Eight have recorded at least 300: Mecklenburg (1,651), Wake (839), Durham (736), Wayne (658), Guilford (415), Rowan (382), Chatham (343) and Cabarrus (308).

Also Friday, state health officials released case and fatality data by ZIP Code. Click here to see that data.

In Guilford County: There are two different counts of Guilford County's numbers: 

• According to state health officials, Guilford County has reported 415 cases of COVID-19 and 30 related deaths as of Friday's report. Since Thursday, the number of cases rose by 34, and deaths increased by four.

• The Guilford County Department of Public Health, meanwhile, said it has been notified of 435 cases of the coronavirus and 30 deaths as of noon Friday — an increase of 63 cases and two deaths since Thursday. County health officials also said 102 people are hospitalized and 163 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

In the Triad: Four counties around Guilford have recorded 100 or more cases of COVID-19. They are Forsyth (245 cases), Randolph (209), Davidson (166) and Alamance (106). All four counties have recorded at least one death related to the coronavirus.

N.C. deaths: 399 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 21 since Thursday. Mecklenburg County, with two new deaths and a total of 49, have reported more fatalities than any other N.C. county. Guilford County on Friday became the second N.C. county to record at least 30 coronavirus deaths. 

N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 547 people — one more than Thursday — are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Across the U.S.: There have been 1.031 million confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Thursday, an increase of 26,512 new cases, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported 60,057 total deaths, an increase of 2,552, or 4.4%, in one day.

For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.

