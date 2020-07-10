Here's the latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 81,331 as of noon Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,982 new confirmed infections since Thursday. Ten percent of total tests Thursday were positive. On Monday, the state reported 55,318 residents are presumed to have recovered from symptoms. The number of recoveries will be updated by the state each Monday afternoon.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 3,440 cases of COVID-19 and 123 related deaths as of Friday's report. These numbers represent an increase of 79 new cases and two new deaths since Thursday.
• As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 3,361 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 121 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 86 new cases since Wednesday and two new deaths. Since early March, the health department said 383 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,825 people have recovered from the illness. County health officials will update their numbers later today.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,388 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,210 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 3,580 cases and 39 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,405 cases and 32 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 289 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,479 statewide as of Friday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 18 new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,046 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 with 92% of hospitals reporting. That's 12 more patients than Thursday's report. This is the state's highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to date, and the fifth day in a row in which a new record-high was recorded. Currently, 78% of ICU beds and 78% of inpatient beds are in use among reporting hospitals. The data does not identify how many of those beds are being used by patients with COVID-19.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 3.04 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. The national number of cases increased by 64,771 since Wednesday. The CDC on Thursday reported 132,056 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 991 new deaths. The CDC will update its data later today.
Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. For more about the state's data, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
