Guilford County reached a new milestone Friday by recording 3,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to data released by state health officials.
Across North Carolina, officials reported a record-high one-day increase of 2,099 new cases, and a record-high number of patients currently hospitalized for treatment of the highly contagious coronavirus. Also, for the first time, the state saw a record-high of 11% of all tests reported Thursday have a positive result. Lately, that percentage has ranged from 8% to 10%.
Here's the latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 70,241 as of noon Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 2,099 new confirmed infections since Thursday. Eleven percent of all tests reported Thursday were positive. The state reported Monday that an estimated 45,538 residents are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19; the state expects to update this number every Monday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and 118 related deaths as of Friday's report. These numbers represent an increase of 54 new cases and one new death since Thursday.
• As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the latest available data from the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,909 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 117 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 39 new cases since Wednesday and two new deaths. Since early March, the health department said 366 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,711 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,207 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,035 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 3,185 cases and 37 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,251 cases and 31 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 238 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,392 statewide as of Friday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of one new death.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 951 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 with 89% of hospitals reporting. That's 39 more patients than Thursday's report. Currently, 78% of ICU beds and 76% of inpatient beds are in use among reporting hospitals. The data does not identify how many of those beds are being used by patients with COVID-19.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 2.73 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. The national number of cases increased by 53,301 since Thursday. The CDC on Friday reported 128,648 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 624 new deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
