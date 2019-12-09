Freezing rain could arrive in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina on Thursday night into Friday morning as a storm system moves through both regions, forecasters say.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain or freezing rain before 10 a.m. Friday in Greensboro, with rain expected after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

"If the precipitation arrives early enough Thursday night into Friday morning, there could be a period of freezing rain ..." said James Danco, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh. "But there is a lot of uncertainty. That's is what we are looking at right now."

The freezing rain could cause isolated slick spots on roads and highways, Danco said.

Friday's forecast calls for high temperatures near 44 degrees in Greensboro with cloudy skies. The low temperature Friday night will be about 39 degrees.

There is a 70% chance of rain Friday night in Guilford County.

