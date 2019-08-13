GREENSBORO- There'll be free vaccinations — as well as more enjoyable free stuff — offered over the next two Saturdays at Dudley and High Point Central high schools.
The Guilford County Schools and the Guilford County Health Department are teaming up to provide mobile health clinics for rising seventh-graders to get their Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis or Meningococcal Conjugate vaccines.
State law requires rising seventh-graders to be up to date on these immunizations. Students without the immunizations face suspension.
The first clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Dudley High. The second clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at High Point Central High.
These clinics will offer vaccines with no out-of-pocket costs to students who are uninsured or have Medicaid, BCBS or United Health Care insurance. Parents should bring their student's immunization record, as well as their insurance card if they have insurance.
Out of The Garden and Mount Zion Greensboro will provide a limited number of free snacks, produce and gift cards for families at both locations. Prestige Barber College will provide free haircuts at Saturday's clinic at Dudley High.
Parents with questions can contact the Health Services department at (336) 370-8325.