Got sensitive documents you need to get rid of?

Guilford Merchants Association and Shamrock Shredding will offer a free shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at SpringHill Suites Greensboro Airport, 505 Hickory Branch Road, Greensboro, for GMA members.

You can securely dispose of paper, spiral binders and documents with staples and binder clips.

No three-ring binders, metal, glass, plastic or cardboard allowed.

Learn more at www.mygma.org.

