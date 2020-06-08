GREENSBORO – Three city neighborhood parks – Hannaford, Maywood and Woodmere – will offer free grab-and-go lunches for ages 18 and younger from 12-1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from June 15 to July 30.
Two meals will be provided on Thursdays.
Parks and Recreation meal locations:
• Hannaford Park, 1701 Hannaford St.
• Maywood Park, 2009 Maywood St.
• Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Dr.
This summer meals program is a partnership between Guilford County Schools Nutrition Department, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, and the City of Greensboro.
For other meal distribution locations across Guilford County, visit the Guilford County Schools website, gcsnc.com, throughout the summer.
