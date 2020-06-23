GUILFORD COUNTY — Free COVID-19 testing will be offered in High Point and Greensboro.
Cone Health said in a release it will do free testing Friday at the GTCC campus at 901 S. Main St. in High Point. Testing will be in parking lot A next to building H-1.
Testing is offered 2 to 6 p.m. or until supplies run out.
You do not need a doctor's order, insurance or appointment. However, those needing a test are asked to bring an insurance card and a photo ID if they have them.
Masks are required.
The testing is in partnership with the High Point branch of the NAACP.
For questions, call 336-890-3792.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health said in a release it is also doing free testing for all Guilford County residents June 29-July 1 on the campus of N.C. A&T University.
Testing is by appointment only.
The tests will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corbett Sports Center at 405 N. Benbow Road in Greensboro.
Appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-641-7527.
A pre-screening process will take place over the phone.
Those with private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare will be asked to bring their insurance cards. Uninsured persons can still get tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.