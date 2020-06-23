Coronavirus testing (copy) (copy)
Woody Marshall/News & Record

GUILFORD COUNTY — Free COVID-19 testing will be offered in High Point and Greensboro.

Cone Health said in a release it will do free testing Friday at the GTCC campus at 901 S. Main St. in High Point. Testing will be in parking lot A next to building H-1.

Testing is offered 2 to 6 p.m. or until supplies run out.

You do not need a doctor's order, insurance or appointment. However, those needing a test are asked to bring an insurance card and a photo ID if they have them.

Masks are required.

The testing is in partnership with the High Point branch of the NAACP.

For questions, call 336-890-3792.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health said in a release it is also doing free testing for all Guilford County residents June 29-July 1 on the campus of N.C. A&T University.

Testing is by appointment only.

The tests will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corbett Sports Center at 405 N. Benbow Road in Greensboro.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-641-7527.

A pre-screening process will take place over the phone.

Those with private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare will be asked to bring their insurance cards. Uninsured persons can still get tested.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments