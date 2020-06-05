GREENSBORO — Anyone interested in getting tested for COVID-19, the illness created by the novel coronavirus, can get tested for free on Saturday.
However, appointments are recommended due to the limited number of tests available.
Drive-thru testing will be offered from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St. There is no out of pocket costs for the testing, which is offered through the combined efforts of the church, Guilford County Division of Public Health and StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte, the health department said Friday.
Patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed before getting tested. Sign up at www.StarMed.care and click the red box “Schedule Virtual Visit.” Choose “Guilford County” in the drop-down box and select a virtual visit appointment time. Answer the questions to receive a virtual appointment confirmation email. Have insurance information ready at the virtual appointment. Patients without insurance can still be tested.
More info: Call StarMed at 704-225-6288.
The groups also offered testing earlier today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.