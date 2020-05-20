GREENSBORO — Guilford County will offer free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Windsor Community Center at 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.
"Our testing efforts so far have been well received by the community, and we are pleased to offer another testing location," Dr. Iulia Vann, the county's health director, said in a news release.
To be eligible for testing, people must fall into one of these categories.
- Have one or more of the following symptoms: Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.
- Be at high risk for infection (65 years or older, have underlying medical conditions).
- Be a close contact of someone who tested positive, regardless of symptoms.
- Live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farm worker camp).
- Come from a historically marginalized population.
- Be a front-line workers (grocery clerks, gas station attendant, etc.) in which social distancing is difficult to maintain.
Testing will be done by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-641-7527.
The health department is partnering with Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department to offer this testing.
People with private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare should bring an insurance card. Those without health insurance can still be tested.
Additional COVID-19 testing, also limited to people with symptoms who fall into high-risk categories, continues weekdays at UNCG. Call 336-641-7527 for screening and appointments.
