COVID-19 Testing

A health care worker does drive-thru COVID-19 testing on UNCG's campus in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. 

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Guilford County will offer free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Windsor Community Center, 1601 Gate City Blvd.

"Our testing efforts so far have been well received by the community, and we are pleased to offer another testing location," Dr. Iulia Vann, county health director, said in a news release.

To be eligible for testing, you must fall into one of these categories.

  • Have one or more of the following symptoms: Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.
  • Be at high risk for infection (65 years or older, have underlying medical conditions).
  • Be a close contact of someone who tested positive, regardless of symptoms.
  • Live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farm worker camp).
  • Come from a historically marginalized population.
  • Be a front-line workers (grocery clerks, gas station attendant, etc.) in which social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Testing will be done by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-641-7527.

The health department is partnering with Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department to offer this testing.

If you have private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, bring your insurance card. If you are uninsured, testing will still take place, according to the release.

Additional COVID-19 testing, limited to people with symptoms who fall into high-risk categories, continues weekdays on the UNCG campus. Call the number above for screening and appointments.

