GREENSBORO — Free testing for COVID-19 will be offered at a local church twice a week this month starting Monday.
StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte is partnering with Trinity AME Zion Church, 631 E. Florida St., to offer the testing, which is available to anyone in the community, the health care provider said in a news release.
The free drive-thru testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on most Mondays and Fridays through the rest of this month — July 6, 10, 13, 20, 24, 27 and 31.
All patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed before being tested. Sign up at www.StarMed.care and click on “NC County Testing.” Have insurance information ready during the virtual appointment, however, uninsured patients can still be tested. There is no out-of-pocket cost.
StarMed recommends setting up the testing appointment during the virtual visit. If not, allow for an extra 30 minutes for the onsite testing.
More information: 704-225-6288.
