GREENSBORO — Your money is no good Monday to city transit officials as they set in motion a revised route system that includes significant changes to most routes.
The Greensboro Transit Agency is going "fare-free" for the day to ease the burden on riders facing new routes that add or subtract stops in a plan aimed at making the system run more efficiently.
"We're hoping this will help them get acclimated," said Kevin Elwood, GTA's communications and marketing manager.
Among the bigger changes, the new scenario creates two routes out of the current Route 12 that is often overcrowded as it serves South Elm and Eugene streets, as well as Randleman Road.
Other routes are adding some stops, dropping others and in several cases transferring entire service areas to other redesigned routes.
Elwood and other GTA officials say they understand the changes will take some getting used to. And they're hoping Monday's free rides will make the adjustment a bit less stressful.
Updated maps and schedules are available at GTA's website http://www.ridegta.com. The new maps include helpful insets that summarize major changes on each new route.